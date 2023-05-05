Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's latest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal, this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First-floor amenities include a dedicated study, formal dining, a walk-in pantry, a butler pantry, the owner's suite, and a guest suite in a private wing. The second floor features an open-concept loft space, all bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, and an optional bedroom or game room. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design!