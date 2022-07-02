The Corsicana is a single-story, 3-bedrooms and 2.5-bathroom home that features approximately 2,564 square feet of living space. The open concept kitchen includes an extra-large pantry for additional storage, and a breakfast nook. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time around the kitchen island. The spacious Bedroom 1 suite is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other features include granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll enjoy added security in your new home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device.
74 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $480,542
