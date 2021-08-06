Who says you can't have it all? This absolutely breathtaking home offers every amenity a luxury home should possess! From the moment the private entry gate opens, beauty beholds! A long drive of alluring mature trees takes you right to the grand entrance of a home that will make all your friends jealous! No expense was spared in this exquisite home that includes a gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and a generous gas stove with pot filler. You'll love the master suite that offers a relaxing soaking tub & walk-in shower as well as dual walk-in closets and patio doors that open to a backyard oasis. Additional features include a butler pantry, private maid quarters, a hidden storm shelter within the 1/2 bath, and surround sound throughout. Exterior features include an outdoor grill & sink with granite, an outdoor fireplace, and a custom fresh-water pool with water feature, slide, and hot tub! Come live your best life!
8 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $1,790,000
