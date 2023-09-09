Nice modern styled 8 BR / 8.1 Bath home built in 2017, and conveniently located within 8+ blocks of the Baylor University Campus. Property is in area of other student housing properties. Easy care stained concrete & laminate floors throughout. Large living room and dining area on 1st floor. 3 BRs/3.1 BAs on 1st floor, 5 BRs/5 BA on 2nd floor, granite kitchen & bath counter tops, large 1st floor porch area, 2nd floor balcony area, 2nd floor family room with bar area. Each BR has a private full bath. Nice large BR Closets. Large rear parking area. Leased for 2023-2024 school year at $5,800/Month + utilities. Lease & appliances convey with sale of property.
8 Bedroom Home in Waco - $699,000
