8 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $1,010,000

NEW!! If rare and almost unlimited possibilities are what you're searching for then look no further than this massive home on a sprawling 3 acres on Hog Creek providing plenty of opportunity to explore, entertain and live a life of adventure. Boasting great views from almost every window, five car garage, cabana, mother in law quarters and too many other features to mention. The opportunity provided by this property does not come around often!!!

