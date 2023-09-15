Storm clouds appear Friday over standing water in a Herring Avenue drainage ditch. As of Friday afternoon the National Weather Service recorded 2 inches of rain over the past two days at Waco Regional Airport. City of Waco officials said the rain made no significant difference in Lake Waco levels, which remained 11 feet below normal and 1.5 feet lower than a year ago. But the cooler, wetter weather has reduced lake evaporation and consumption and changed city leaders' projections for tightening drought restrictions. Stage 2 drought restrictions limiting outdoor watering to twice per week remain, but leaders have shifted the timeframe for Stage 3 restrictions from mid-October to early November, assuming no more rain falls before then, spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said. October is normally one of Waco's wettest months, with an average of 4.4 inches, and Emmett Sellers said the rainfall outlook appears good given the expected emergence of the El Niño pattern. The NWS forecast called for continued rain chances through Saturday night, with daily highs in the 80s, increasing to the low 90s next week.