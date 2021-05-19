A098279
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marcus Nelson, the former Waco Independent School District superintendent who was a strong advocate for students and teachers, died Saturday morning.
Cold case detectives from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested a deputy clerk in the Bell County Clerk's Office on Thursday in the May 2008 hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old Bruceville-Eddy High School junior.
Tydreun Felder, quarterback for University High School’s Trojan football team, died after a Friday night shooting at an East Waco apartment co…
The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco-area man on warrants charging that he assaulted multiple women, including one who was pregnant,…
My aunt once asked me if there will be animals in heaven. Perhaps it is a good question to ask during this season when pets have played such a…
A Waco man wanted on a murder warrant fled on foot from a multiple-car crash Saturday on Interstate 35 and led area law enforcement on a two-h…
A former McLennan County Jail inmate with a long history of mental illness who claims he was sexually assaulted by another inmate has filed a …
Waco Police arrested a man Monday after they believe he broke into a woman’s home and started to choke her while she was sleeping.
With a backpack in tow and tears rolling down her face, Krisol Villa Flores roamed the parking lots at Texas A&M University after her firs…
DNA evidence from fingernail scrapings that excludes a Hubbard man in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother led to his release from jail …