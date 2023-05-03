BRIEFLY
The Waco Regional Airport will host a Triennial Full-Scale EmergencyExercisefrom8a.m.to3p.m. Thursday. There will be increased emergency responder traffic on Skeet Eason Road, and a simulated debris field will be visible east of the airport's main runway and south of the Lake Waco area.
The emergency exercise will include a scenario featuring a standard aircraft crash simulation on the airfield and an auxiliary water rescue response in Lake Waco.
For the airport to maintain a commercial operating certificate, the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to hold a full-scale disaster drill every three years.