AL closing the gap on Yankees

“We just didn’t get the job done all season long,” said Aaron Judge, who along with Giancarlo Stanton were the only Yankees batters to produce as expected. “Every bit of me can’t believe it ended like this. It’s not what we wanted, what we imagined.”

Ace Gerrit Cole faltered down the stretch, especially after a hamstring injury, and didn’t get out of the third inning in the wild-card game. But the biggest culprit this year was offense.

New York scored two runs or fewer in 44 games, getting shut out eight times.

“It’s not baffling. I saw it,” Stanton said.

With baseball’s second-highest payroll at $203.5 million, behind only the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and a history of hegemony, the Yankees project themselves as World Series winners. Their fans demand nothing less than a title.

“When you are the manager of this team and you wear the NY and you wear these pinstripes, it’s a heavy burden,” Judge said.

Judge is eligible for free agency after next season, and the Yankees face a decision on whether to agree to a long-term contract likely costing more than $300 million.