See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
Luz Martinez grapples for words to convey her feelings. There are no ready answers, few comforting thoughts to help her endure the loss of a s…
One suit claims the bar overserved the driver in a crash that killed two. The other, filed the same day, claims a "bouncer" assaulted the plaintiff.
Experts say overlapping causes are behind the snowballing hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in this part of Central Texas, which is higher tha…
The biggest pieces of Midway Independent School District's $148 million puzzle to accommodate brisk population growth will be in place by the …
A Waco man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for his role in the December 2017 shooting death of his first cousin.
A McLennan County economic development prospect called “Project Darwin Biggest” would invest $3.5 billion and create about 4,200 jobs, but the…
Waco recently has been awash in news about movie theaters, and a local real estate agent provided a tidbit that contributes to the intrigue.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Two workers manning a Waco recycling truck were shot Tuesday evening, Waco Police announced.