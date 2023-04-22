Alfredo still has some vetting to complete, so is not available yet. Check back for updates! Alfredo was named by... View on PetFinder
Alfredo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flyovers at Highway 6 remain part of TxDOT's plan to widen Highway 84 from Hewitt Drive into Waco, but a "dog bone" at Hewitt Drive has replac…
Textron, makers of the Army's Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter, began its $367 million case Monday against Chinese consumer drone maker DJI in Waco's…
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
A McGregor teenager reached across his own mother to point a handgun out the window of a car at a man Wednesday, an affidavit says.
"I couldn't be more excited to witness our community coming together this weekend for a series of vibrant events that embody the very essence …