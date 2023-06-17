Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. June 27 in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. Moulton will speak on "Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource," discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.
Vegan refreshments will be served. Everyone welcome is and everything is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.