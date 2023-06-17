Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. June 27 in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. Moulton will speak on "Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource," discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.