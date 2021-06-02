ALLEGIANCE
A former Waco attorney arrested a year ago in a murder-for-hire scheme died Thursday in a motorcycle accident near her home, sources close to …
A former student manager of Baylor University’s national championship basketball team was indicted Thursday in the alleged March 7 sexual assa…
Waco’s intermediate appellate court reversed the capital murder conviction of Tyler Sherrod Clay, ruling the trial judge abused his discretion…
Mike Copeland: Dutch Bros. Coffee replacing Long John Silver's; Phoenix, downtown prospects; Outdoors economy
Dutch Bros. Coffee, a chain founded by brothers who grew up on a dairy farm in Oregon, has made its way to Waco, 901 S. Sixth St., to be exact.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Responding to state legislation seeking to limit how racism should be discussed in Texas classrooms, Waco ISD trustees voted Thursday to reaff…
Waco Police arrested a man last week after he hit his wife several times, fracturing a bone in her face, then picked up his children and drove…
In observance of Memorial Day, we will be giving our employees and carriers the opportunity to spend the holidays at home and we will not be p…
Eighty years after he rescued shipmates from the burning USS West Virginia at Pearl Harbor and crossed the color line to strafe Japanese war p…
A house was hit once by gunfire Thursday afternoon near Sanger Avenue and North 29th Street, Waco Police said.