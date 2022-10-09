 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An august perch

An august perch

An august perch

Walkers take a break along Lake Brazos near Cameron Park with Trevor O'Tool's sculpture "Wise Elephant," a cast bronze riff on Auguste Rodin's "The Thinker." Near-record high temperatures that greeted the autumn equinox a couple weeks ago have eased. Highs in the 80s or low 90s and cooler mornings dipping to the 50s or 60s are expected to continue for the week ahead, as the river and riverfront prepare to host an Ironman triathlon Saturday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

