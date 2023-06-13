February 1,1935 - June 10,2023

Ann Williamson Karaffa, 88, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend to many, died peacefully surrounded by her family on June 10, 2023. A memorial service to honor Ann's life will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 2 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque, in Waco, Texas. AI are invited immediately afterward for a reception in the Garden Room at the funeral home.

Born on February 1,1935, in Waco, Texas, Ann grew up in Port Arthur, and married her high school sweetheart, Gerald McKinney Williamson in 1953. Together they would earn six academic degrees after their early marriage. From this union were born their two sons, Timothy Paul Williamson and Michael Andrew Williamson. Gerald Williamson unexpectedly passed away in 1981 and Ann later married Baylor professor Frank James Karaffa who passed away in 2013.

Graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, and fondly known as Annie Lee, she first attended Mary Hardin Baylor University, and then graduated from Baylor University in 1955. She went on to Southern Methodist University on full scholarship, receiving an M.A. degree in 1969. In 1976, she received her Ph.D. degree from Texas Woman's University. Ann considered teaching a spiritual calling.

Her 40-year teaching career included teaching both elementary and English/Language Arts in Fort Worth ISD, Coolidge ISD, and Corsicana ISD. In 1973, she joined the faculty of University of North Texas and became Director of Graduate Studies for the College of Education. Capping off her career, she returned to join her beloved alma mater, Baylor University, in 1981 where she served as Professor and Associate Dean of the School of Education. Ann received numerous awards for her excellence in teaching. Known for her uncommon care of students, she mentored them through their college years and well into their professional careers. Students remember her warm and welcoming office and perpetual open door. She kept a box of notes from her former students. Among the most common phrases are professionalism, kindness, encouragement, and role model. A lifelong Baptist and long-time member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, she served local churches through her years as pianist, Sunday School teacher, and youth leader. She used her professional training to help develop and write curriculum material at the national level for the Sunday School Board of the Southern Baptist Convention over a span of many years. She was a founding member of Southmont Baptist Church in Denton, Texas in 1980.

After her retirement from Baylor University in 1997, she devoted her time to community volunteerism. In addition to serving many service and civic organizations, she was known for her broad personal ministry to her friends and family. Of all her achievements, she took most pride and pleasure in her ever-growing family. She often quoted from Proverbs 17:6 "Grandchildren are the crown of the aged." Known as "Grandmother," each of her five grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren was most special to her. She was also lovingly known as "Aunt Sister" and "Aunt Ann" to her extended family whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Marshall Pollard and Ola Lee Evetts Pollard; husband, Gerald Williamson; husband, Frank Karaffa; and nieces, Jennifer Swearingen and Kathy Robinson.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Stacie Williamson of Houston; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kathi Williamson of Coppell; grandchildren, Drew Williamson and his wife, April Williamson, Grant Williamson and his wife, Courtney, Camille Williamson, Paul Williamson and Laurel Williamson; and great-grandchildren, Matea, Milo and Fitz Williamson, and Freja and West Williamson. Also surviving her are her beloved sister, Susie Way and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. On the flyleaf of her Bible is written "I know that my Redeemer liveth" Job 19:25, a testament to her belief that, having fought the good fight, that she is now with her Lord and Savior. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Avondale House, a Houston organization serving individuals with autism, 3737 O'Meara Drive, Houston, TX 77025.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our 'Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.