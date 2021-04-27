ANNA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After 21 years, 632 wins, 19 NCAA tournament appearances, 23 Big 12 regular-season or tournament championships and three national titles, Kim …
Waco police arrested a 30-year-old Waco man Thursday after a 15-year-old girl reported he had sexually assaulted her in 2019, an arrest affida…
The Kim Mulkey era at Baylor is over.
Police have charged a former Mart High School football player with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two former teammates while they we…
A sixth-grade math teacher at Cesar Chavez Middle School remained free on bond Monday after her arrest the prior morning on charges she broke …
One person died after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Parkwood Street near Bosque Boulevard, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Mike Copeland: Hawaiian Falls hiring; Aerospace scholarships; Ichiban close; Encompass health job fair
Hawaiian Falls, the splashy park on Lake Shore Drive, will hire more than 250 seasonal employees for its warm-weather run, management announced.
Police arrested David Brett Bankester, 31, of Robinson, on Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Waco police arrested a man Thursday morning near Baylor University on a theft of a firearm charge, and he is considered a suspect in a burglar…
A Waco woman facing indictment in an alleged drunken hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student in 2019 was sent back to…