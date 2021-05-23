

50th Wedding Anniversary

On May 4th, Marcie and Darrel McCaig celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary! They were born just three days apart and grew up family friends in the same Waco neighborhood. Darrel McCaig married Marcie Saulters on May 4, 1971 in Falls County in the presence of their parents. Marcie has spent 44 years as a newborn nurse at Hillcrest Baptist Hospital in Waco, lovingly tending to the newborns of thousands of Waco parents. Darrel has worked for Baylor University facility maintenance as the lead of plumbing for 44 years. Their relationship remains guided in faith and touched by God's love. They have spent the last 50 years building and loving a family so strong it can withstand anything.

They raised five daughters and gained three son -in-laws: Melissa McCaig of Waco, Bethany Lankford and her husband Timothy of Robinson, Paula Henderson and her husband Matthew of College Station, Marty McCaig of Robinson, and Lindsey Packett and her husband David of Waco. From these daughters they were blessed with 13 wonderful grandchildren and three grandchildren-in-laws: Alex Rogers and his wife Megan of Lorena, Johnny Rogers, Jordan Rogers, and Jaxen McCaig Paulsen of Robinson; Hannah Lingle and her husband Garrick of Waco, Joshua Lankford and his wife Elizabeth of Waco, and Erin Lankford of Robinson; Luke Henderson, Samuel Henderson, Madeline Henderson, and Philip Henderson all of College Station; Maxwell and Lucy Packett of Robinson. The love Marcie and Darrel have shown one another in 50 years is more than most people are allotted in a lifetime and they are very grateful for the memories they share and for the future that is ahead of them.