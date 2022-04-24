



70th Wedding Anniversary



Tootsie Massengill, a graduate of Music from UNC Greensboro, and Dick Taylor, a graduate of Agriculture from Texas A&M, were married on April 26, 1952, at Hood Memorial Christian Church in Dunn, North Carolina. During the first year of their marriage, Dick was in Korea. Upon returning and discharge from the army, they moved to Houston where Tootsie was a teacher and Dick worked six years for a feed manufacturing company before moving to Waco in 1959. He then worked for Lacy Feed Company which later became Plantation Foods, where Dick served as president for 42 years before retiring in 2001. Tootsie and Dick have three children, Vicki Ford and husband, Jeff, of Dallas, Texas; Joe Taylor and wife, Beverly, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; and Nan McBean and husband, Ken, of Raleigh, North Carolina. They enjoy spending time with their six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Tootsie and Dick have been members of Lakewood Christian Church (now Renew Church) for 63 years, where Tootsie spent many of those years as a music teacher, leading the youth choirs and playing piano.

Dick is a member of the Rotary Club and has delivered Meals On Wheels for the past 20 years. Tootsie is a long-time member of Harston Study Club.

Tootsie and Dick have traveled to all 50 states and over 40 countries.