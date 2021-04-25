Happy 50th Anniversary!

The children of Wilmer and Thressa (Conner) Thomas are excited to announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary; a dinner and photo shoot to commemorate this awesome milestone was enjoyed by all. The couple was married on March 7, 1971, at Union Baptist Church in Mexia, Texas, by Rev H.W. Weathers. They were blessed with four children, CDR. Fredirick (Truly) Conner, Jessica Dimerson, Jennifer Thomas, Jacqueline (Jason Phelps); eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Jessica, Dominque, and Racie III have since gone to be with the Lord awaiting the great reunion.

Wilmer retired after over 30 years in the grocery industry as a stocker and manager at Safeway, Albertsons and HEB, he later owned and managed one of the community's most popular and successful night spots. Thressa retired after 46 years in management and customer service at Safeway, Tatex, and Integ.