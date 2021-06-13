

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary It is an honor to announce the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Kent and Beverley Keahey, of Waco, Texas, on June 19, 2021.



Four children and their families, including eight grandchildren, extended family, and an ever-expanding circle of friends - who have become family - wish to share the lasting impact these two remarkable people have made over the years!



Kent, a leader in hospital administration, and Bev, a registered nurse; it was fitting that they met at a hospital coffee shop! They said their vows at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, Texas.



They have been very active in the Waco community, as well as the catholic parish, catholic schools and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. Kent and Bev are also honored Affiliates of the Daughters of Charity. They have enjoyed traveling and have been patiently putting up with each other's antics for 50 years, and they are still going strong! They are an inspiration - demonstrating how marriage and unconditional love should work. Mom and Dad, Grandma and Papa, Family, Loved Ones and Dearest Friends



May God continue to bless you both. WE LOVE YOU! Happy 50th Anniversary.



In honor of Kent and Bev's 50th Anniversary, charitable contributions may be given to the Providence Foundation (supportprovidence.org).



Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. 1 Corinthians 16:14