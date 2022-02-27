Harper Anniversary

Clyde and Clydean Harper

Clyde and Clydean Harper of Bruceville, Texas, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary yesterday at their home with their family. It all began back in 1960, when the lovely couple first met at T's Skating Rink in Hewitt, TX. They were married on March 2, 1962, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church (between Eddy and Moody). Reverend Richard Rosenthal officiated the ceremony. The couple has 4 children, Vance, Dean, and Kevin (of Bruceville), and Julie (of Arlington). They have 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The Harper Family served the Central Texas community for over 30 years in the tire industry (Harper Tires and Mid-Tex Wholesale Tire). Clyde and Clydean both "retired" in 2014 and have continued enjoying their love of farming, country living, and spending time with their family and dear friends.