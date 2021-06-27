 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hollaway 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary
0 comments

Hollaway 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}



Hollaway 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary


Lonnie and Judy (Loosier) Hollaway celebrated their Golden 50thWedding Anniversary on June 26, 2021. Lonnie and Judy are very proud of their Daughters Kimberly (Hollaway) Brown and Heather (Hollaway) Waller. Lonnie and Judy enjoy being retired, spoiling their grandchildren Maci and Landon Waller, and having family events filled with lots of love and laughter. A family celebration was held in their honor. Thank you, Mom and Dad for your love, devotion, and ongoing example of a Christian marriage. We all love you both so much!

- Kimberly and Heather
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert