



Hollaway 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary



Lonnie and Judy (Loosier) Hollaway celebrated their Golden 50thWedding Anniversary on June 26, 2021. Lonnie and Judy are very proud of their Daughters Kimberly (Hollaway) Brown and Heather (Hollaway) Waller. Lonnie and Judy enjoy being retired, spoiling their grandchildren Maci and Landon Waller, and having family events filled with lots of love and laughter. A family celebration was held in their honor. Thank you, Mom and Dad for your love, devotion, and ongoing example of a Christian marriage. We all love you both so much!



- Kimberly and Heather