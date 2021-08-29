

65th Wedding Anniversary

Maxine Barton and Clyde Hart met at Baylor University in 1954, and after graduation, they married on August 25, 1956 at First Baptist Church, Gladewater, Texas. They lived in Little Rock, Arkansas, where Clyde coached at Little Rock Central High School and Maxine taught at North Little Rock High School.

They returned to Baylor in 1963 when Clyde was named Baylor's track and field coach, and he retired from coaching in 2019. Maxine taught in Hankamer School of Business, Baylor University, and retired in 1999.

The Harts have two sons, Greg Patterson Hart of Waco, and Scott Barton Hart, and his wife, Kim Harder Hart who live in T he Woodlands, Texas. They have three grandchildren, Ryan Walter Hart and wife, Taylor of Ft. Worth; Mason Clyde Hart of Dallas; and Kennedy Ann Hart of Dallas.

The Harts love to travel, and a trip is planned in the future to celebrate this special anniversary