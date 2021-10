50th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. James Stewart, Sr. enjoyed their 50th anniversary celebration at their home with family and friends given by their children: Angela (Alex) Holcombe and James, Jr. The former Betty Carol Kay and James Earl began their journey June 14, 1967 as childhood sweethearts and were wedded October 23, 1971. They have four wonderful grandchildren, Alex Maalik, Aerik, Jayla and Elaina who are the joy of their lives.