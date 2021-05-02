Clark Engagement







It is with great pride that Mr. and Mrs. Roger Clark of Elm Mott, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. Martin Simard of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, announces the upcoming wedding of their children, Cordell Lee Clark and Valerie Marie Simard.

Cordell was born and raised in Elm Mott. He is a 2014 graduate of West High School. Cordell is the grandson of the late Alvin and Laura Schofield of West and the late Vince and Margaret Clark of Victoria, Texas. He attended Baylor University simultaneously earning a Bachelor's Degree of Business Administration in Accounting and Management Information Systems, as well as a Master's Degree in Taxation in 2019. Cordell became a Certified Public Accountant by the Texas Board of Public Accountancy in 2020. Cordell currently works for Whitley Penn in Ft. Worth where he is Tax Associate.

Valerie was born in Canada and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She is a 2015 graduate of Indian Trail Biomedical Academy. Valerie is the granddaughter of Denise and Yoland Simard, Murielle Senay and the late Paul Forand of Quebec, Canada. She attended Baylor University earning a degree in Biological Sciences and Business Administration in 2018 and is currently working on her Master's in Business Administration from Tarleton State University. Valerie currently works for Frost Bank in Fort Worth where she works in Private Trust.

Cordell and Valerie will become Mr. and Mrs. Clark on June 4, 2021, before friends and family at Stonebridge Wedding Venue in Blum, Texas.