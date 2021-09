Kocian-Martinez

Susan Kocian of Waco and George Kocian of West announce the engagement and soon to be nuptials of their son David Kocian to Andrea Martinez of Houston, Texas. Andrea is the daughter of Kay Young and the late David Martinez of Houston.



The wedding will take place Saturday, October 16th, in Montgomery, Tx.



The couple and their families are excited to celebrate together the upcoming nuptials.