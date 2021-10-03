

Valerie Simard & Cordell Clark Wedding

It is with great pride that Mr. and Mrs. Roger Clark of Elm Mott, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. Martin Simard of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, announce the wedding of their children, Cordell Lee Clark and Valerie Marie Simard.

Cordell was born in Waco and raised in Elm Mott. Cordell is the grandson of the late Alvin and Laura Schofield of West and the late Vince and Margaret Clark of Victoria, Texas. He attended Baylor University simultaneously earning a Bachelor's Degree of Business Administration in Accounting and Management Information Systems, as well as a Master's Degree in Taxation in 2019. Cordell became a Certified Public Accountant by the Texas Board of Public Accountancy in 2020. Cordell currently works for Whitley Penn in Ft. Worth where he is Senior Tax Associate.

Valerie was born in Canada and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Valerie is the granddaughter of Denise and Yoland Simard of Quebec, Canada, and Murielle Senay and the late Paul Forand of Quebec, Canada. She is a 2015 graduate of Indian Trail Biomedical Academy. She attended Baylor University earning a degree in Biological Sciences and Business Administration in 2018 and is currently working on her Master's in Business Administration from Tarleton State University. Valerie currently works for Frost Bank in Fort Worth where she works in Private Trust.

Cordell and Valerie became Mr. and Mrs. Clark on June 4, 2021, before friends and family at Stonebridge Wedding & Event Venue in Blum, Texas. The Pastor who performed the services was Pastor Dennis Goodwin. Tim Pietsch, Godfather of the Groom, lead the blessing at the reception.

The Bride's father, Martin Simard, escorted her down the aisle. She wore a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a modified A-line skirt made of bridal chiffon that cascaded into a chapel length train. The bodice was detailed with Chantilly and alencon lace. The belt was a delicate accessory adorned with iridescent and opal-like beads to accent the bridal gown's waistline. The veil was a chapel length veil th at was bordered with Chantilly lace and had Chantilly and venice lace scattered throughout the veil to create a perfect addition to the gown's train.

The bridal party, wearing a dusty sage Azazie Katrina knee-length chiffon dress featuring a bow in the back, consisted of the Maid of Honor, Audrey Simard (Bride's Sister), and bridesmaids Elizabeth Webster (Groom's Sister), Maddie Bosman (Bride's college friend), Sara Prostko (Bride's childhood friend) and Megan Rodriguez (Bride's childhood friend).

The groom's attendants consisted of the Best Man, Kyle Bajer (childhood friend), and groomsmen David Webster (Groom's Brother-In-Law), Steven Bosman (college friend), Spencer Stratman (college friend) and Michael Mascari (family friend).

The flower girl was Emmory Bosman and the ring bearer was Mateo Mascari.

They held a rehearsal dinner at Stone Bridge Wedding & Event Venue in Blum, Texas, hosted by the groom's parents, Roger and Beverly Clark with a "I DO Texas Bar-B-Que" theme.

Tracy Pietsch, Godmother of the Groom, was the hair stylist. Floral Designer was Elizabeth Petter Hykel of West, TX, cake artist was the renowned cake artist Bronwen Weber of Bronwen Cakes of DFW. The day of coordinator was Karen Hykel of West. Personal chauffer was Selby Holder, cousin of the groom.

House party courtesy of Jenna Pietsch, Courtney Pietsch and Tate Dodd.

They went on a wonderful honeymoon in Hawaii and Maui, coming home to Ft. Worth, Texas.

Thank you to all those who helped on our big day! A special thank you to our parents for their love and support in our lives.