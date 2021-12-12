Bruner-Nixon

Lauryn Olivia Nixon and Doc Terry Bruner were united in marriage on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at three o'clock, at Millsap United Methodist Church, in Millsap, Texas, with Pastor Jim Sanders officiating. A reception followed at The Venue Nine Twenty. The groom's parents hosted the Rehearsal Dinner on Friday, December 10, in Millsap, Texas.

Lauryn is the daughter of Shawn and Lisa Nixon of Waco, Texas. She is the granddaughter of John and Linda Hadley of Waco, Texas and Len and Linda Hauff of Waco, Texas. She is a graduate of Tarleton State University, Class of 2021.

Doc is the son of Richard and Gera Bruner. He is the grandson of Janice Burrus of Miles, Texas, Richard and Susan Bruner of Odessa, Texas, and David and Winnie Cener of Fort Worth, Texas. He is a graduate of Tarleton State University, Class of 2020.

The maid of honor was Morgan Beaty, and the matron of honor was Lindsay Nixon. The best man was Dee Bruner.

Their honeymoon will be in St Lucia