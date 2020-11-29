Carver and Clarice Kirkpatrick of Lacy Lakeview, Texas, are celebrating 42 years of marriage. They met at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in Waco, TX, in the 70s. The wedding took place at Goshen Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Waco, Texas, on December 1, 1978. The wedding was officiated by The Reverend Dr. Rufus McClain. The couple have two children, Dr. Chrissy Rene Sampson and husband, Reginald (of Katy, TX), and Carla Rhea Ybarra (of Woodway, TX). They have four grandchildren, Aryana, Alayna, Analyse, and Kaleb. Please help their children, grandchildren, and fur babies in sharing this joyous occasion. The best is yet to come!!!