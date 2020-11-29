 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
42 Years of Marriage
0 comments

42 Years of Marriage

  • 0
42 Years of Marriage

42 Years of Marriage!

Carver and Clarice Kirkpatrick of Lacy Lakeview, Texas, are celebrating 42 years of marriage. They met at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in Waco, TX, in the 70s. The wedding took place at Goshen Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Waco, Texas, on December 1, 1978. The wedding was officiated by The Reverend Dr. Rufus McClain. The couple have two children, Dr. Chrissy Rene Sampson and husband, Reginald (of Katy, TX), and Carla Rhea Ybarra (of Woodway, TX). They have four grandchildren, Aryana, Alayna, Analyse, and Kaleb. Please help their children, grandchildren, and fur babies in sharing this joyous occasion. The best is yet to come!!!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert