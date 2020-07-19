50th Wedding Anniversary

50th Wedding AnniversaryOn July 18, 1970, Dwyane Warneke married his high school sweetheart, Linda Winkelmann, at Friedens UCC in Riesel. They have been blessed with a son, Lee, and two grandsons, Brandon and Dalton. Dwyane and Linda are both retired but very active in their church and deliver Meals on Wheels. They reside in Waco. Because of Covid-19, there will not be a 50th anniversary celebration, but they will celebrate their love for each other and look forward to many more wonderful years together.W00326030-image-1.jpg,W00326030-image-2.jpg
