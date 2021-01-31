 Skip to main content
68th Wedding Anniversary
Celebrating our 68th Wedding Anniversary

George W. Green and Nettie M. Kurtz were married Jan. 31, 1953, in Marlin, TX. They have had a blessed life together taking care of each other these 68 years.
They have a wonderful family that has stayed close-raising children, Kay Pigg and Keith Green, plus extended family with spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They operated their business, Green's Automatic Transmission, over 30 years until retirement. Then it was time to travel. In fact, camping at the lake with family today.
