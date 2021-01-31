George W. Green and Nettie M. Kurtz were married Jan. 31, 1953, in Marlin, TX. They have had a blessed life together taking care of each other these 68 years.
They have a wonderful family that has stayed close-raising children, Kay Pigg and Keith Green, plus extended family with spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They operated their business, Green's Automatic Transmission, over 30 years until retirement. Then it was time to travel. In fact, camping at the lake with family today.
Best Wishes
68th Wedding Anniversary