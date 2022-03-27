Bernie & Cam Wedding Announcement



Bruich-Penland Wedding

Bernadette Ancheta Bruich and Camden Christian Penland were united in marriage on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Monica Catholic Church in Dallas, Texas, by The Rev. Mark Garrett. An outdoor reception in beautiful spring weather immediately followed the ceremony at the Omni Hotel in Las Colinas. On the eve of the wedding, the rehearsal dinner was hosted by Stacy and Jason Penland at Anthony's Eatalian Restaurant, Dallas.

The bride is the daughter of Carolyn and J. Gregory Bruich of Waco, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Catalina and Dionisio Ancheta, Sr. of Irving, Texas, and the late Carolyn O. and Theodore J. Bruich, Jr. of N. Little Rock, Arkansas.

Bernadette is a graduate of Reicher Catholic High School in Waco, Texas, and Texas Woman's University, Denton and Houston with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Bernadette is employed as a registered nurse at Parkland Specialty Gynecology Clinic in Dallas, Texas.

The groom is the son of Stacy and Jason Penland of Frisco, Texas. He is the grandson of Cindi and John Starr of Bedford, Pamela and Kirk Karnes of Fort Worth, and the late Brenda and Richard Penland of Frisco.

Camden is a graduate of Little Elm High School in Little Elm, Texas, and T.W.U., Denton with a Bachelor of Science in Health Studies. Camden is employed as a Senior Human Resources Specialist at Caliber Home Loans in Coppell, Texas.

The bride was presented in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father. The bride wore a white Mikado wedding gown with a classic fit and flare design by Stella York. Her gown had a strapless neckline featuring a banded pleat detail that circled around the back, with a fitted silhouette amplified by the flare of the trumpet-style skirt and rounded chapel train. Her veil was a hairpiece fully beaded with pearls, with knee-length double layered tulle of scattered pearls, worn by her mother in her wedding. The bride carried a fresh floral hand-tied bouquet of 22 white garden roses. She also carried the rosary of her grandmother, Catalina Ancheta, with her bouquet.

Sister of the bride, Madeleine Bruich, served as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Genevieve Kneifl, sister of the bride, Catherine Gilleland, sister of the bride, Kelly Johnson, Jacy Penland, sister of the groom, and Sadie Penland, sister of the groom. Flower girls were Adeline and Hazel Kneifl, nieces of the bride.

Cameron Powell served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Branden Penland, brother of the groom, Mark Anthony Lopez, Matt Meska, Martin Bruich, twin brother of the bride, and Seth Penland, brother of the groom.

The Filipino tradition of Coins, Veil, and Cord which symbolize hopes for prosperity and the binding together of lives, was performed during the ceremony by wedding sponsors: Linda and Greg Arceneaux of Waco, Texas, and Tammy and Robert Stevens of Jasper, Missouri. The veil and cord used in the ceremony were borrowed from the bride's parents from their wedding 37 years ago. Lectors for the ceremony were Jacy Penland, sister of the groom, and Martin Bruich, twin brother of the bride.

Music was provided by Robyn Trippe, cantor and Klophaus Music, string duo. Flower arrangements were designed by the mother of the bride, assisted by family.

After a honeymoon in Maui, Hawaii, the couple is residing in Carrollton, Texas.