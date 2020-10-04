 Skip to main content
Booth-Still
Booth-Still

Booth-StillTogether with their families, Olivia Carole Booth and Samuel Christian Still announce with joy their engagement to be married. Olivia is the daughter of Jeffrey Booth and the late Linnea Booth of Bedford, Texas. Samuel is the son of Todd and Carolyn Still of Waco, Texas. Olivia and Samuel first met as undergraduates at Baylor University. Olivia completed her Master of Arts in Spanish from Baylor this past May and is employed at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation in Waco. Samuel is a student at Baylor's Truett Theological Seminary and will complete his Master of Divinity in May of 2021. The couple will marry on December 19 in an evening ceremony with an intimate gathering of family and friends at the Hidden Pines Chapel in Hurst, Texas.

