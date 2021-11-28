

Bruich Engagement

J. Gregory and Carolyn Bruich of Waco, Texas, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Bernadette Ancheta Bruich to Camden Christian Penland, son of Jason and Stacy Penland of Frisco, Texas. Bernadette is the granddaughter of Dionisio and Catalina Ancheta, Sr. of Irving, Texas, and the late Theodore J. and Carolyn Oswald Bruich, Jr. of N. Little Rock, Arkansas. She is a graduate of Reicher Catholic High School, Waco and Texas Woman's University, Denton and Houston with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Bernadette is employed as a registered nurse at Parkland Specialty Gynecology Clinic in Dallas, Texas. Camden is the grandson of John and Cindi Starr of Bedford, Kirk and Pamela Karnes of Fort Worth, and the late Richard and Brenda Penland of Frisco. He is a graduate of Little Elm High School in Little Elm, and T.W.U., Denton with a Bachelor of Science in Health Studies. Camden is employed as a Senior Human Resources Specialist at Caliber Home Loans in Coppell, Texas. Camden and Bernadette will exchange vows in March 2022 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Dallas, Texas.