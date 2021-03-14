 Skip to main content
Cluke 60th Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations to our parents, Alan and Eloisa Cluke on their 60th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 16th, of 2021. Just wanted to say thank you both for being there for us no matter what situation we got ourselves into. We appreciate the humor, love, advice and guidence you have given us. We love you more than words can express. Through the years we, Diana, Suzanne, Nora and Alan Jr. have given you eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchilren, and one and a half great-great-grandchildren. We love and appreciate you guys so much!

