Happy 63rd Anniversary!The children and grandchildren of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Uptmore, Sr., happily announce the 63rd wedding anniversary of their wonderful mom and dad and awesome pop and grandmommie!Adele (Matula) and Ted were married October 26, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West, Texas.The couple raised five beautiful children; Ted Uptmore, Jr. (Sherry), John David Uptmore (Jacqueline), Cathy Ann Uptmore (Holden), Tim Uptmore and Brian Uptmore. They have also been blessed with ten grandchildren; Ted Uptmore III (Trey), Trenton Uptmore, Buchanan Uptmore (Katelyn), Kyle Uptmore, Lorelei Uptmore, Caitlin Holden, Amanda Holden, Reagan Uptmore, Julie Uptmore and Reice Uptmore. They also have one great-grandson, Callahan Uptmore.The family wishes to thank you and the many surrounding communities for all the loyal support and countless friendships.