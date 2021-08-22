Happy Birthday, Dorothy! Aug 22, 2021 52 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday, Dorothy!Happy Birthday to Dorothy Ekvall turning 100 years wise on August 24. Blessings to you on this special day.Love Family & Friends 0 comments Tags Birthday Dorothy Ekvall Blessing Friend Love Years Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story