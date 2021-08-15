 Skip to main content
Joe & Joyce Cline Anniversary
 On Sunday, August 13, 1950, Joe and Joyce Cline were married in Edmonson, Texas, on their joint birthdays, making the date as easy to remember as it is special. By the guidance and provisions they received from GOD through Baylor University, Sears Roebuck & Co., Merrill Lynch, and various churches, over the past 71 years together they have raised three children, lived in four states, and made many lifelong friends and memories. With enthusiasm and gratitude, they look forward to actively sharing life with their friends and loved ones here in Waco and beyond."

