Kinchen Anniversary



Ed & Leslie Kinchen

Ed Kinchen and Leslie Kelley were married on November 20, 1971, in San Antonio, Texas, and honeymooned in Hawaii. After settling in the Dallas area for several years, they bought a restaurant and moved to Red River, New Mexico, where they met many lifelong friends and Leslie gave birth to their daughter, Karen Elaine. In 1981 they moved to Waco, where Ed bought the Overhead Door Company. Many years later, they are happily living near the Brazos River where Ed has a pecan orchard and Leslie leads Bible Studies. Both enjoy traveling, being outside with their golden retrievers, Honey and Bella, and spending time with family. On Saturday, November 20, 2021, Ed and Leslie Kinchen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a dinner, hosted by their daughter, and surrounded by many loving friends and family members.