Mays-Spivey

Mays-SpiveyDestinee Mays and Carl Spivey, Jr. were united in marriage Saturday, September 19, 2020. The ceremony and reception were both held at Heaven on Earth in Missouri City, TX. The bride is the daughter of Shirley Mays of Waco, TX. She is also the niece of Eddie and Mary Martin, and Edna Mays of Waco, TX; Stanley & Patricia Mays, Estella Mays, James Mays, Sr. and Richard and Beverly McNeal all of Dallas, TX. The groom is the son of the late LaVera Spivey. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her uncle, Stanley Mays. The couple have two children together and reside in Missouri City, TX.