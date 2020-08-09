Miasia Makella Oliver

Congratulations 2020 PantherMiasia Makella OliverPrairie View A&M UniversityNana Estella Mays and Mrs. Mary and Mr. Eddie Martin are please to announce the graduation of their niece. Asia recently graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a degree in Criminal Justice and coursework in Kinesiology. And finished her studies with an overall G.P.A. of 3.4. Miasia's future goal is work in Social Work or the Criminal Justice system.Her elated Parents, Kimberly and Chris Oliver, brothers Cameron and C.J, Grandmothers: the late Mrs. Ella Mays McCutcheon and Mrs. Yvonne Oliver. Alexandria, VA, and the Mays, McNeal and Wilson families are extremely proud of her achievement. Miasia is the first great granddaughter of the late Lora L. Wrighter -Mays and Charles E. Mays Sr. to graduate from college.
