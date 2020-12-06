 Skip to main content
Rabbe Anniversary
Our family is excited to celebrate the 65th Wedding Anniversary of our parents, Lyndol and Corrine Rabbe. Lyndol married the former Corrine Dansby December 3, 1955, at First Baptist Church in Valley Mills Texas. Lyndol retired from the Tribune -Herald as Production Duty Officer after 42 years of service. Corrine retired as a Pharmacy Technician from Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center after 23 years of service. She was also a devoted wife and mother. They have two children, seven grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.

