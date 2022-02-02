Area ISDs including Waco and Midway announce weather-related closures for Thursday

Several area school districts including Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD have announced school closures for Thursday amid a winter storm warning that includes sleet and freezing rain.

McGregor, Robinson, Lorena, La Vega and Connally ISDs as well as Rapoport Acadeny also made announcements early Wednesday afternoon calling off Thursday classes. The districts said that they would keep monitoring conditions before making a decision on Friday classes.

In addition, Baylor University will shift to online classes Thursday and Friday and telework for staff. Texas State Technical College will also shift to virtual learning on Thursday.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning for North Central, Northeast and South Central Texas calls for a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet in the hours after midnight. Hazardous road conditions are expected, along with the possibility of tree damage and power outages due to ice.

Between midnight and 6 p.m. Thursday, ice accumulations could range from 0.1 to 0.25 inches, while a half inch of sleet could accumulate, according the NWS advisory.