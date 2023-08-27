RED SOX: Alex Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history to hit a leadoff home run in the first inning in three straight games. Verdugo is the third major leaguer to accomplish the feat, joining Brady Anderson (1996) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2018).

ORIOLES: All-Star reliever Félix Bautista was placed on the 15-day IL. GM Mike Elias said the right-hander has "some degree of injury to the ulnar collateral ligament." Bautista has 33 saves and a 1.48 ERA this season.

PADRES: Jake Cronenworth was placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured right wrist, ending his season.