Around the state

FRIDAY'S SCORES
Class 6A Division I
Region I Area
Allen 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 24
Byron Nelson 63, El Paso Eastlake 14
Lewisville 35, Arlington Martin 18
Region II Area
Duncanville 52, Mesquite 2
Spring 56, Klein Cain 53
Spring Westfield 34, Klein Oak 14
Region III Area
Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Cypress Fairbanks 20
Galena Park North Shore 41, League City Clear Springs 13
Humble Atascocita 22, Dickinson 21
Katy Tompkins 42, Jersey Village 14
Region IV Area
Austin Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21
Lake Travis 56, SA East Central 14
Laredo United South 24, Harlingen 7
Class 6A Division II
Region I Area
Denton Guyer 56, Dallas Jesuit 7
EP Eastwood 28, Saginaw Boswell 21
Prosper 58, Grand Prairie 13
Region II Area
Cypress Bridgeland 35, The Woodlands College Park 28
Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33
Tomball 37, Willis 7
Region III Area
Houston King 52, Alvin Shadow Creek 34
Humble Summer Creek 35, Pearland Dawson 7
Katy 59, Houston Stratford 7
Region IV Area
Austin Vandegrift 38, Cibolo Steele 0
Austin Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7
PSJA North 56, Eagle Pass 28
Class 5A Division I
Region I Area
Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24
Mansfield Summit 56, EP Chapin 7
Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17
Region II Area
College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21
Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28
Longview 34, Lancaster 14
Region III Area
Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21
Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29
Katy Paetow 58, Manor 22
Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31
Region IV Area
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, SA Southwest 7
Class 5A Division II
Region I Area
Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24
Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34
WF Rider 37, EP Andress 13
Region II Area
Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14
Lucas Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23
Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21
Region III Area
A&M Consolidated 39, Barbers Hill 35
Port Neches-Groves 49, Montgomery 42
Texarkana Texas 31, Texas City 0
Region IV Area
Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 19
Liberty Hill 51, Boerne-Champion 14
Marble Falls 35, Mission Memorial 13
SA Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28
Class 4A Division I
Region I Area
Dumas 31, Fort Stockton 6
EP Riverside 28, Lake Worth 20
Region II Area
Argyle 27, Kennedale 3
Melissa 50, Midlothian Heritage 41
Stephenville 22, Paris 10
La Vega 14, Kaufman 10
Region III Area
Kilgore 28, Stafford 26
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, West Columbia 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Freeport Brazosport 27
Region IV Area
Austin LBJ 72, Port Lavaca Calhoun 42
Boerne 63, CC Miller 14
Fredericksburg 14, CC Calallen 10
Class 4A Division II
Region I Area
Aubrey 42, Sweetwater 7
Celina 57, Perryton 7
Monahans 35, Van Alstyne 28
Region II Area
Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31
Quinlan Ford 35, Pittsburg 34
Van 35, Sunnyvale 25
Region III Area
Bellville 41, Rusk 20
China Spring 48, Sealy 7
West Orange-Stark 20, Jasper 7
Region IV Area
Cuero 55, Rockport-Fulton 27
Geronimo Navarro 55, Port Isabel 7
Sinton 49, La Grange 20
Wimberley 66, Ingleside 0
Class 3A Division I
Region I Area
Shallowater 43, Early 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20
Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21
Region II Area
Gladewater 49, Grandview 21
West 37, Mineola 7
Region III Area
Columbus 42, Anahuac 34
Diboll 14, Hallettsville 0
Region IIII Area
Edna 48, Blanco 12
Lago Vista 34, CC London 0
San Diego 35, Llano 27
Vanderbilt Industrial 14, Poteet 13
Class 3A Division II
Region I Area
Brady 21, Stanton 13
Canadian 56, Sonora 13
Lubbock Roosevelt 74, Alpine 8
Region II Area
Bells 67, Eastland 37
Dublin 41, Palmer 34
Holliday 35, Leonard 28
Region III Area
Daingerfield 56, Elysian Fields 16
New London West Rusk 42, New Waverly 17
Newton 36, De Kalb 6
Waskom 56, Troup 20
Region IIII Area
Franklin 70, Stockdale 6
Poth 41, East Bernard 14
Riesel 10, Natalia 8
Class 2A Division I
Region I Area
Cisco 69, Panhandle 21
Coleman 43, Post 0
Hawley 40, Sundown 22
Region II Area
Crawford 50, Celeste 14
Italy 56, Alvord 21
Marlin 48, Lindsay 7
Tolar 35, Cooper 24
Region III Area
Beckville 50, Hearne 31
Centerville 49, Hawkins 14
Holland 27, Shelbyville 16
Timpson 74, Thorndale 13
Region IV Area
Refugio 69, Flatonia 20
Schulenburg 37, Kenedy 12
Shiner 62, Three Rivers 7
Class 2A Division II
Region I Area
Gruver 34, New Home 12
Wellington 36, McCamey 14
Region III Area
Chilton 17, Tenaha 10, OT
Mart 42, Lovelady 16
Region IV Area
Burton 48, Bruni 6
Eldorado 27, D’Hanis 14
Falls City 66, Rocksprings 20
Granger 56, Yorktown 48
Class 1A 6-Man Division I
Region I Area
Happy 61, Borden County 35
Turkey Valley 66, Spur 54
Region II Area
Westbrook 86, Rankin 38
Region III Area
Abbott 54, Newcastle 8
Coolidge 43, Saint Jo 42
Region IV Area
Water Valley 58, Lometa 8
Class 1A 6-Man Division II
Region I Area
Anton 72, Follett 48
Lamesa Klondike 72, Groom 58
Region II Area
Jayton 34, Loraine 14
Region III Area
Gordon 82, Bowie Gold-Burg 37
Strawn 61, Throckmorton 8
Region IV Area
Oakwood 52, Cherokee 16
Richland Springs 53, Oglesby 0
TAIAO 6-Man Div II
Semifinal
Bellville Faith 40, Jubilee 30
Houston Northside Home 67, Longview East Texas Christian 62
TAPPS 6-Man Div I
Regional
Austin Veritas 62, Houston Westbury Christian 8
TAPPS 6-Man Div II
Regional
Marble Falls Faith 55, Bryan Allen Academy 6
Live Oak Classical 66, Plano Coram Deo 32
TAPPS 6-Man Div III
Regional
FW Covenant Classical 52, Longview Heritage 38
TAPPS Div I
Regional
SA Central Catholic 38, FW All Saints 28
TAPPS Div II
Regional
Dallas Christian 63, Fort Worth Christian 35
FW Southwest Christian 28, Grapevine Faith 22
Houston Second Baptist 26, Austin Regents 16
TAPPS Div III
Regional
Bay Area Christian 35, Woodlands Legacy Prep 21
Cypress Community Christian 40, SA Holy Cross 7
Lubbock Christian 31, Arlington Pantego Christian 28
TAPPS Div IV
Regional
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Houston Lutheran North 7
Muenster Sacred Heart 45, Bishop Reicher 13
Shiner St. Paul 22, Bryan Brazos Christian 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Andrews vs. Springtown, ccd.
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Class 5A Division I
Region IV Area
CC Flour Bluff 47, Eagle Pass Winn 7
Gregory-Portland 55, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 13
Class 5A Division II
Region I Area
Lubbock Cooper 51, EP Parkland 14
Region II Area
Dallas South Oak Cliff 35, Frisco 24
Class 4A Division I
Region I Area
WF Hirschi 53, Clint 19
Region III Area
El Campo 56, Lindale 42
Region IV Area
Pleasanton 21, Beeville Jones 20
Class 4A Division II
Region I Area
Snyder 14, Graham 3
Region III Area
Carthage 42, Hamshire-Fannett 14
Class 3A Division I
Region I Area
Brock 54, Amarillo River Road 8
Little River Academy 42, East Chambers 33Region II Area
Malakoff 42, Pottsboro 0
Mount Vernon 57, Whitney 30
Region III Area
Lorena 50, Woodville 6
Class 3A Division II
Region I Area
Abernathy 45, Ballinger 26
Region II Area
Gunter 62, Millsap 12
Class 2A Division I
Region I Area
New Deal 28, Forsan 24
Region IV Area
Ganado 60, La Villa 23
Class 2A Division II
Region I Area
Stratford 48, Seagraves 3
Wink 64, Clarendon 26
Region II Area
Albany 32, Olney 10
Muenster 63, Seymour 24
Santo 33, Roscoe 12
Windthorst 42, Archer City 40
Region III Area
Bremond 55, Evadale 19
Wortham 38, Pineland West Sabine 22
Class 1A 6-Man Division I