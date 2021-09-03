Around the state

FRIDAY'S SCORES
A&M Consolidated 62, Aldine MacArthur 7
Abbott 48, Milford 0
Abilene Cooper 31, Abilene 14
Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 22
Albany 48, Dublin 21
Altair Rice 21, Palacios 0
Alvin 17, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Amarillo Palo Duro 64, Plainview 41
Amherst 48, Hart 0
Anderson-Shiro 26, Somerville 20
Antlers, Okla. 42, Maud 22
Archer City 34, Haskell 14
Argyle 62, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21
Arlington Grace Prep 42, Flower Mound Coram Deo 19
Arlington Martin 59, Lewisville Hebron 15
Athens 40, Waxahachie Life 7
Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14
Austin Bowie 38, Round Rock Stony Point 7
Austin LBJ 44, Dallas Parish Episcopal 42
Austin Regents 55, Pflugerville Connally 0
Austin SPC 47, UME Prep 0
Austin St. Dominic Savio 24, Tyler Gorman 0
Austin Vandegrift 31, Killeen Ellison 14
Austin Westlake 34, Euless Trinity 14
Balmorhea 80, Van Horn 41
Bandera 14, Cotulla 13
Beaumont Kelly 55, San Augustine 35
Beaumont West Brook 48, Tomball Memorial 34
Bells 41, Breckenridge 20
Bellville 41, Cameron Yoe 26
Benjamin 54, Crowell 46
Blanket 60, Gustine 51
Boerne 35, Gregory-Portland 28
Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 0
Boling 35, Van Vleck 6
Brady 46, Comanche 19
Bridge City 48, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Brock 47, Nevada Community 13
Bronte 44, Valera Panther Creek 8
Brownsboro 31, Fairfield 28
Brownsville Pace 34, Brownsville Lopez 7
Brownsville Rivera 26, Edinburg 24
Bruni 45, Runge 12
Bryan Rudder 44, EP Americas 7
Burkeville 26, Overton 14
Burleson 40, Burleson Centennial 13
Burton 20, Bishop Reicher 3
Bynum 43, Aquilla 24
CC Calallen 55, Jourdanton 20
CC Flour Bluff 35, Laredo Alexander 0
Caddo Mills 44, Bullard 20
Canadian 41, Iowa Park 20
Carrizo Springs 47, SA St. Anthony's 0
Carthage 42, SA Cornerstone 14
Cedar Park 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Celina 35, Paris 24
Childress 29, Perryton 7
China Spring 21, Lorena 13
Christoval 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 7
Cibolo Steele 14, SA Reagan 6
Cisco 27, Wall 21
Clear Brook 25, Friendswood 14
Cleveland 37, Houston North Forest 6
Coleman 33, Anson 6
College Station 49, Fort Bend Bush 7
Colleyville Covenant 35, Arlington Oakridge 14
Colleyville Heritage 52, Saginaw Boswell 0
Columbus 44, Giddings 14
Community Christian 50, Stephenville FAITH 34
Coolidge 36, Fort Worth THESA 32
Crane 28, Colorado City 6
Crawford 50, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Cuero 21, Wimberley 3
Cypress Falls 45, Alief Hastings 6
Cypress Ranch 54, Cypress Ridge 24
Cypress Springs 21, Humble 16
DASCHE 62, HSAA 0
Dallas Adams 30, Dallas Lincoln 14
Dallas Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 0
Dallas Episcopal 28, Addison Trinity 14
Dallas St. Mark 25, Irving Cistercian 21
Dallas White 18, Richardson Berkner 12
Davenport 34, Austin St. Michael 24
De Kalb 34, New Boston 6
De Soto 45, Arlington Bowie 21
Decatur 27, Alvarado 14
Denison 42, FW Brewer 21
Denton Guyer 14, Denton Ryan 7, OT
Devine 44, SA Memorial 23
Dimmitt 14, Olton 6
Donna North 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
Dripping Springs 70, Buda Hays 42
Dumas 30, Lubbock Estacado 27
Duncanville 42, Dallas South Oak Cliff 27
Eagle Pass Winn 34, Uvalde 18
Early 33, Tolar 16
East Bernard 32, Hitchcock 29
East Chambers 52, Brookshire Royal 14
Eden 50, Leakey 45
Edna 31, Bay City 13
Elysian Fields 29, Joaquin 15
Evadale 18, Warren 13
Evant 51, Moran 6
FW Chisholm Trail 35, Denton 14
FW Lake Country 29, Dallas Covenant 16
FW Southwest Christian 48, FW Country Day 21
Farmersville 74, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Farwell 41, Bovina 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 31, La Grange 14
Flatonia 21, Stockdale 14
Florence 45, Bangs 14
Floresville 36, SA Southwest 13
Fort Stockton 46, Alpine 10
Fredericksburg 42, Kerrville Tivy 20
Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 30
Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21
Fulshear 38, El Campo 17
Galena Park 34, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Galena Park North Shore 34, Klein Collins 7
Ganado 21, El Maton Tidehaven 14
Garden City 48, O'Donnell 0
Georgetown 63, Copperas Cove 39
Geronimo Navarro 35, La Vernia 6
Gilmer 50, Henderson 14
Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10
Goldthwaite 27, Cross Plains 0
Gonzales 49, Austin Crockett 8
Gordon 54, Newcastle 50
Gorman 54, Sidney 8
Granbury 56, University 27
Grandview 32, Salado 28
Groesbeck 69, Rice 10
Groom 34, Paducah 33
Gruver 35, Panhandle 34
Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7
Hallettsville 28, Vanderbilt Industrial 24
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill 15
Hamshire-Fannett 56, Houston Wheatley 14
Happy 55, Nazareth 8
Harlingen South 64, Sharyland Pioneer 0
Harper 55, Sabinal 8
Hawkins 43, Simms Bowie 0
Hawley 62, Hamlin 0
Hebbronville 33, Freer 13
Hedley 39, Silverton 37
Hermleigh 71, Avalon 26
Holliday 52, Eastland 7
Hooker, Okla. 55, Sunray 26
Houston Lutheran South 30, John Cooper 29
Houston St. John's 42, Dallas Greenhill 0
Huffman Hargrave 49, Tomball Concordia 0
Humble Atascocita 41, Allen 20
Humble Summer Creek 87, Spring Dekaney 0
Hutto 27, Waco High 14
Idalou 24, Clyde 6
Ingleside 68, Aransas Pass 0
Ira 46, Imperial Buena Vista 43
Jersey Village 31, Houston Langham Creek 28
Jewett Leon 22, Dawson 20
Johnson City 55, Ingram Moore 0
Jordan 57, Danbury 0
Jubilee 64, SA Lutheran 42
Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16
Katy Paetow 43, Katy Morton Ranch 14
Katy Tompkins 52, League City Clear Springs 43
Kermit 32, Anthony 3
Kilgore 49, Hallsville 27
Kountze 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Krum 27, Hillsboro 20
Kyle Lehman 38, Austin McCallum 24
La Joya 12, Kingsville King 7
La Marque 34, Sharpstown 6
La Vega 65, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Lake Belton 26, FW Arlington Heights 14
Lake Travis 52, Converse Judson 20
Lake Worth 43, Sanger 32
Lancaster 16, Dallas Skyline 0
Laredo Cigarroa 22, Laredo Nixon 21
Laredo United South 28, SA South San Antonio 0
Lewisville Marcus 28, McKinney 21
Liberty Hill 62, Del Valle 6
Lindale 31, Longview Pine Tree 29
Little Elm 63, North Forney 20
Live Oak Classical 52, Blum 0
Lockney 24, Floydada 0
Longview 14, Marshall 0
Loop 48, Wellman-Union 0
Loraine 68, Lenorah Grady 22
Lubbock All Saints 58, Lazbuddie 46
Lubbock Cooper 28, Lubbock Coronado 7
Lubbock Roosevelt 49, New Home 0
Lucas Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7
Lufkin 22, Nacogdoches 16
Lumberton 42, Buna 6
Lyford 45, La Villa 26
Magnolia 20, Brenham 6
Magnolia West 27, Temple 14
Manvel 35, Crosby 21
Marble Falls 41, Burnet 9
Marble Falls Faith 52, Spring Branch Living Rock 7
Marion 44, Goliad 26
Mason 39, Comfort 6
Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 22
May 104, Sterling City 80
McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen 28, OT
McAllen Rowe 43, La Joya Palmview 20
Menard 56, Bartlett 0
Mercedes 24, Edinburg North 14
Merkel 19, Stanton 0
Mertzon Irion County 61, Robert Lee 16
Mesquite Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19
Midland Greenwood 21, Brownwood 20
Midland Legacy 51, Amarillo Tascosa 48
Midlothian 42, Forney 13
Midlothian Heritage 22, Kennedale 7
Mineral Wells 32, FW Western Hills 20
Monahans 35, Andrews 20
Montgomery 45, Dayton 20
Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6
Muenster 40, Lindsay 7
Nederland 41, Houston Austin 6
Needville 24, Santa Fe 6
New Braunfels 35, Seguin 15
New Braunfels Canyon 41, SA Northside Clark 31
New Caney 47, Humble Kingwood Park 27
New Deal 28, Wellington 6
New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 33
Normangee 51, Iola 14
North Dallas 20, Dallas Conrad 0
North Garland 42, Hurst Bell 19
Odessa 49, Del Rio 0
Odessa Permian 57, Hewitt Midway 41
Oglesby 36, Morgan 31
Omaha Pewitt 36, Atlanta 34
Orange Grove 36, Hidalgo 35
Orangefield 21, Woodville 7
PSJA 34, PSJA Southwest 3
Paint Rock 56, Olfen 12
Pampa 37, Dalhart 28
Paradise 56, Nocona 0
Pasadena Dobie 70, Houston Bellaire 0
Pasadena First Baptist 73, Grace Christian 6
Peaster 56, Alvord 12
Pecos 38, San Angelo Lake View 35
Petrolia 20, Olney 18
Pflugerville 51, Round Rock McNeil 21
Pflugerville Weiss 49, Leander Glenn 21
Port Arthur Memorial 56, Barbers Hill 28
Port Isabel 30, Pharr Valley View 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 21, Stafford 14
Port Neches-Groves 21, Beaumont United 17
Poteet 55, Crystal City 7
Poth 17, Falls City 14
Prosper 63, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7
Quinlan Boles 26, Como-Pickton 8
Rankin 46, Springlake-Earth 30
Raymondville 16, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13
Red Oak Ovilla 58, Sherman Texoma 13
Richardson Lake Highlands 55, Plano East 24
Riesel 28, Hamilton 12
Roby 63, Roscoe Highland 26
Rochelle 64, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 63
Roma 40, Edinburg Economedes 28
Roscoe 37, Stamford 26
Rosenberg Terry 17, Rosenberg Lamar 14
Rotan 64, Woodson 16
Round Rock 35, Belton 0
Round Rock Westwood 42, Austin High 27
Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13
Rule 54, Vernon Northside 6
SA Alamo Heights 21, SA Churchill 13
SA Antonian 19, Pleasanton 17
SA Brackenridge 35, LEE 27
SA Castle Hills 49, SA Atonement 0
SA Central Catholic 44, Boerne Geneva 7
SA Cole 26, Natalia 24
SA East Central 32, SA Roosevelt 20
SA Harlandale 31, SA Edison 0
SA Kennedy 55, Austin Hyde Park 7
SA McCollum 65, Austin Navarro 13
SA Northside Jay 24, Castroville Medina Valley 14
SA Northside Marshall 27, Eagle Pass 26
SA Texas Military 49, Center Point 14
Saint Jo 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 28
San Angelo Central 34, EP Montwood 29
San Antonio Harlan 34, Laredo United 33
San Benito 51, Mission Memorial 0
Santa Anna 60, Rising Star 0
Santa Gertrudis Academy 54, Benavides 6
Schulenburg 12, Universal City Randolph 0
Scurry-Rosser 42, Quitman 13
Seagoville 49, FW Trimble Tech 0
Sealy 40, Navasota 30
Sherman 36, Mount Pleasant 35
Shiner 41, Blanco 7
Smithson Valley 28, SA Madison 0
Snyder 45, Levelland 7
Somerset 10, SA Southside 6
South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 10
Spring Westfield 38, Fort Bend Hightower 12
Springtown 34, Graham 22
Stephenville 38, Everman 14
Stratford 61, Stinnett West Texas 0
Strawn 88, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47
Sundown 40, Sudan 0
Terrell 40, Wilmer-Hutchins 13
Texas City 33, Galveston Ball 7
The Woodlands 17, Houston Lamar 7
The Woodlands Christian 49, FW Trinity Valley 17
The Woodlands College Park 24, Bryan 14
Three Rivers 25, Nixon-Smiley 12
Three Way 56, Lingleville 8
Tioga 56, Electra 0
Tomball 52, Aldine Nimitz 0
Tomball Homeschool 67, Houston KIPP Northeast 0
Tulia 38, Brownfield 13
Tuscola Jim Ned 56, Sweetwater 14
Veribest 31, Zephyr 12
Vernon 52, Gainesville 41
Victoria East 35, Alice 16
Victoria St. Joseph 33, Karnes City 20
Victoria West 41, Beeville Jones 22
WF Rider 32, Frisco Independence 19
Waller 62, Aldine 0
Water Valley 51, Blackwell 0
Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 3
Weatherford 36, Crowley 33
Weslaco East 24, Donna 0
West Columbia 56, Wharton 6
West Orange-Stark 39, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20
White Oak 49, Ore City 22
Whiteface 56, Wilson 0
Whitharral 68, Kress 64
Whitney 31, Robinson 6
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 52, Forestburg 0
Windthorst 49, De Leon 0
Wolfforth Frenship 62, Clovis, N.M. 0
Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28
Yoakum 27, Smithville 3
Zapata 49, Laredo Martin 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Angleton vs. Houston Kashmere, ccd.
Bluff Dale vs. Gholson, ccd.
Boerne vs. SA Houston, ccd.
Breckenridge vs. Ballinger, ccd.
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Lumberton, N.C., ccd.
Connally vs. La Vega, ccd.
Cumby vs. Celeste, ccd.
Dallas Highland Park vs. Mesquite Horn, ccd.
Deweyville vs. Cushing, ccd.
Diboll vs. Newton, ccd.
Emory Rains vs. Edgewood, ccd.
Garrison vs. Bullard Brook Hill, ccd.
Granger vs. Rio Vista, ccd.
Groveton vs. Trinity, ccd.
Hardin vs. Hull-Daisetta, ccd.
Hondo vs. Lytle, ccd.
Howe vs. Bells, ccd.
Ira vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.
Iredell vs. Avalon, ccd.
Kirbyville vs. Shepherd, ccd.
La Feria vs. La Joya, ccd.
La Pryor vs. Brackett, ccd.
Lewisville Flower Mound vs. Garland Naaman Forest, ccd.
Longview Spring Hill vs. Gladewater, ccd.
Maud vs. Trenton, ccd.
Oakwood vs. Smoking for Jesus Ministry, ccd.
Palmer vs. Grand Saline, ccd.
Pattonville Prairiland vs. Tom Bean, ccd.
Rochelle vs. Abilene Texas Leadership, ccd.
San Diego vs. Kingsville King, ccd.
Strawn vs. Brookesmith, ccd.
Sweeny vs. Freeport Brazosport, ccd.
Timpson vs. Alto, ccd.
Williamson County Home School vs. Medina, ccd.
Winters vs. Eldorado, ccd.
Wisdom vs. Houston MSTC, ccd.
Woodsboro vs. Riviera Kaufer, ccd.
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Aledo 45, Frisco Lone Star 35
Alief Elsik 22, Fort Bend Austin 10
Anahuac 54, Houston Furr 28
Anton 50, Southland 0
Arlington Houston 28, Mansfield Timberview 27
Arlington Seguin 68, FW Wyatt 18
Austin Akins 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Axtell 36, Bremond 28
Banquete 39, Ben Bolt 0
Baytown Lee 58, Houston Chavez 17
Brookesmith 30, Abilene Texas Leadership 26
Brownsville Memorial 45, Brownsville Porter 14
Buda Johnson 56, Lockhart 8
Canyon Randall 27, Amarillo Caprock 13
Carrollton Smith 36, Carrollton Creekview 34
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23, Leander 21
Chillicothe 57, Darrouzett 20
Claude 77, Lefors 32
Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Miller 21
Corsicana Mildred 14, Cayuga 0
Deer Park 42, League City Clear Creek 14
EP Austin 24, EP El Dorado 21
Edinburg Vela 30, Harlingen 3
FW North Side 48, Dallas Jefferson 0
Ferris 43, FW Benbrook 13
Follett 50, White Deer 14
Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Dickinson 28
Fort Worth YMLA 6, Luling 2
Frisco Heritage 62, Saginaw 21
Garland 55, Richardson 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 47, Irving MacArthur 28
Gilmer Union Hill 56, Tyler Heat 7
Grand Oaks 62, Houston Sterling 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Permian Basin CO-OP 6
Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12
Houston Spring Woods 33, Pasadena 13
Jarrell 70, Austin William Travis 0
Jayton 45, Aspermont 0
Katy Mayde Creek 35, Cypress Lakes 14
Keller 27, Denton Braswell 23
Killeen 22, Pflugerville Hendrickson 17
Klein 30, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21
Klein Forest 48, Houston Waltrip 0
Lamesa Klondike 59, TLC Midland 0
Lewisville 53, Keller Timber Creek 24
McKinney Boyd 28, Grand Prairie 21
Melissa CHANT 52, Savoy 6
Montgomery Lake Creek 35, New Caney Porter 15
N. Richland Hills Richland 55, FW Paschal 13
Northwest Eaton 47, Mansfield Legacy 0
PSJA North 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0
Penelope 45, Trinidad 0
Plano 60, Garland Rowlett 7
Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14
Princeton 71, South Garland 14
Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0
Ranger 62, Eagle Christian 12
Richmond Foster 28, Fort Bend Travis 7
Rio Grande City 34, Laredo Johnson 20
SA Lanier 40, Pearsall 0
SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Warren 7
SA Northside Brennan 27, Schertz Clemens 10
SA Wagner 69, SA Northside Stevens 0
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 21, SA Burbank 10
San Marcos Baptist Academy 37, Tribe Consolidated 12
Sinton 50, CC Carroll 12
Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35
Spring 49, Klein Oak 0
Spur 65, Meadow 20
Throckmorton 46, Bryson 0
Weslaco 23, Mission 20
Westbrook 48, Borden County 0
Wildorado 46, Afton Patton Springs 0
Worthing 61, Houston Northside 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
FW Southwest vs. Cleburne, ccd.
Hermleigh vs. Baird, ccd.
Mullin vs. Irving Faustina Academy, ccd.