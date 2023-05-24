Art Center Waco reception Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will hold an opening reception for the exhibit "Of Warm Impermanence" from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The exhibit is by Vy Ngo and Ty Nathan Clark.
The opening is free and open to the public.
