Jeremy Robinson saddles his horse, Trooper, for an afternoon of exercise at the West Fair and Rodeo grounds this past week. He is tackling a 1,000mile ride around the state to raise awareness for veterans issues and his nonprofit, RP-1, Texas.
ROD AYDELOTTE PHOTOS, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Jeremy Robinson prepares to saddle his horse, Trooper, during an afternoon of exercise at the West Fair and Rodeo grounds this past week. The handmade saddle was donated by a woman whose husband was a Vietnam veteran he met while riding near Iredell.
