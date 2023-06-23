Vanguard's Sophia Serr played volleyball, basketball and golf for the Lady Vikings while garnering a 4.0 GPA and a myriad of academic awards.
DJ RAMIREZ PHOTOS,
Waco High's James Benjamin "Benja" Ryan Burnias was the Lions' 2023 valedictorian, recording the school's Highestever GPA while running cross country and holding down a spot on a talented soccer roster.
