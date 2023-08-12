Aug 12, 2023 47 min ago 0 1 of 2 Most of the fossils on display at Texas Through Time, 110 N. Waco St. in Hillsboro, are sourced from Texas or nearby areas. ROD AYDELOTTE PHOTOS, TRIBUNE-HERALD A rare fossil of a ptychodus shark on display as part of Texas Through Time's "Summer of Sharks" exhibit was found in Uvalde, Carrie LuJan said. Related to this story Most Popular Midway turns to armed staff, Waco ISD to contractors for new school security rules A handful of Midway ISD employees will be armed and trained to complement other new state-mandated security measures, while Waco ISD will cont… Ex-teachers sue Connally ISD in Waco federal court over harassment, retaliation claims A federal lawsuit by two former teachers against Connally ISD claiming harassment and retaliation moved forward Monday. Baylor grads to bring rock climbing gym to Hewitt by spring A company started last year by a group of Baylor University graduates is set to bring the first rock climbing gym to McLennan County next spring. Midway all-stars keep it rolling at World Series GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway improved to 2-0 at the Little League Softball World Series on Monday, this time with a run-rule rout. Feds recognize Baylor’s Title IX religious exemptions to LGBTQ protections The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Baylor University’s right to religious exemptions from certain Title IX policies pertaining to…